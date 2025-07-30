Two Women Arrested In East Northport Massage Parlor Raid: Suffolk County Police

Yu Lan Li, 60, and Suhong Lyu, 50, both of Flushing, were taken into custody following an investigation into Wonderful Body and Foot Spa Massage, located at 2006 Jericho Turnpike, according to the department.

Police said the raid was conducted by Second Precinct Crime Section officers, working in coordination with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Ordinance Inspectors, after a community complaint.

Both women were charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution.

The Town of Huntington issued seven violations against the business, which remains under investigation.

Li and Lyu were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date, police said.

Authorities reminded the public that a criminal charge is an accusation and both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northport-East Northport and receive free news updates.