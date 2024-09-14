A Few Clouds 79°

Driving Instructor Accused Of Forcibly Touching Student In East Northport

A Long Island driving instructor has been accused of inappropriately touching one of his students.

Police sirens

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
During a driving lesson, the instructor, Arnold Stecker, age 72, of Hauppauge, an employee of Fitzgerald Driving School, inappropriately touched the 20-year-old female student on Kenilworth Drive in East Northport on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at about 8:30 p.m.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk County PD Second Squad, Stecker was charged with forcible touching on Saturday, Sept. 14.

He will be held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Sept.15.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the Suffolk County PD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

