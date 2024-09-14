Driving Instructor Accused Of Forcibly Touching Student In East Northport

During a driving lesson, the instructor, Arnold Stecker, age 72, of Hauppauge, an employee of Fitzgerald Driving School, inappropriately touched the 20-year-old female student on Kenilworth Drive in East Northport on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at about 8:30 p.m.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk County PD Second Squad, Stecker was charged with forcible touching on Saturday, Sept. 14.

He will be held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Sept.15.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you believe you are a victim to call the Suffolk County PD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northport-East Northport and receive free news updates.