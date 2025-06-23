70-Person Fight Club At Local Park Leads To Arrests Of Two Northport Teens, Police Say

Officers from the Second Precinct Anti-Crime Unit and Second Precinct Investigative Unit responded to Walt Whitman Park, located at 2559 New York Ave., around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, following “community complaints,” police said.

An investigation revealed that a fight club had been advertised on social media, drawing a crowd of approximately 70 people, authorities said.

Police arrested Finley McCloskey and Jake Zimilies, both 19 and from Northport, at the scene. “They were charged with unlawful assembly,” the department said.

Both were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northport-East Northport and receive free news updates.