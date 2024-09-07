2 Women Facing Prostitution Charges After Raid Of East Northport Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities investigated Larkfield Spa in East Northport, located at 502 Larkfield Road, at around 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Liling Gao, age 47, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with:

One count of unauthorized practice of a profession,

One count of prostitution,

One count of criminal nuisance.

YiLiu Zhang, age 48, of Brooklyn, was charged with:

Unauthorized practice of a profession,

One count of prostitution.

Both Gao and Zhang were issued desk appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement observed multiple violations at the business.

The investigation is ongoing.

The detail was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers,

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Code Enforcement.

