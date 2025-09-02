2 Northport Women Run Over By Rolling Mazda: Suffolk Police

A 66-year-old woman from Northport was exiting her Mazda when the vehicle began to roll backward, detectives said. She attempted to get back inside but the car ran over her arm before striking a parked 2017 Nissan and shrubs in front of 25 Blanchard Drive around at 1:52 p.m.

Another 66-year-old woman, also of Northport, was a passenger in the Mazda. She exited while it was still moving, and her leg was run over, according to the release.

Both women were transported to Huntington Hospital. The passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver was treated for minor injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

