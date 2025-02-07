Reckless Driver, 19, Severed Foot Of Good Samaritan Following North Babylon Crash, DA Says

Marianne Mkrtchian, 19, of North Bellmore, was indicted for assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Feb. 7, in connection with a North Babylon crash in August 2024.

Mkrtchian was speeding eastbound on Skidmore Road in a Mercedes Benz sedan when she ran a stop sign at Lloyd Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2024, the Suffolk County DA’s office said.

She tried braking, turned erratically, and crashed through a telephone pole, splitting the pole in half and causing significant damage to her car, prosecutors said.

A Good Samaritan on his way home witnessed the crash and pulled over to check on the woman. As he approached the scene, Mkrtchian reversed her vehicle at a high speed, striking the man and pinning him between his car and hers, according to investigators. The impact severed the man’s foot.

Following the second collision, Mkrtchian reportedly attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by a second Good Samaritan who threw a brick through her windshield.

The injured man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to amputate the remainder of his lower leg. Mkrtchian was not injured.

In court Friday, she was indicted on the following counts:

Assault in the second degree

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of an incident resulting in property damage

Speeding

A Suffolk County judge ordered Mkrtchian to surrender her passport and placed her on supervised release. Her driving privileges were suspended while the case proceeds.

If convicted on the top count, she faces up to seven years in prison.

“This Good Samaritan exemplified the best of our community, and instead of receiving gratitude from this defendant, suffered devastating injuries due to her alleged actions that will forever impact his life,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“My office will vigorously prosecute this case to hold the defendant accountable for her alleged conduct and to send a clear message that such disregard for human life and safety will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

