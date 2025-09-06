Thunderstorm in Vicinity Light Rain 71°

Chinu Nln Arrested For Selling Vape To Teen On Long Island

A Levittown man was arrested for selling flavored vape products to a teenager at a North Babylon smoke shop, Suffolk County Police announced on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The vape items seized by police.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Officers from the First Precinct Investigative Unit, joined by Community Support Units, Anti-Crime, and patrol officers, investigated Milk N’ Things on Deer Park Avenue after community complaints. The employee was arrested at about 3 p.m., police said.

Chinu Nln, 21, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the 2nd Degree and Selling a Flavored Vape Product to Someone Under 21. Police said they seized numerous vape products from the business.

Nln was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on a later date, authorities added.

