31-Year-Old Nabbed For DWI After North Babylon Crash Kills Passenger, Hospitalizes Another

The suspect was driving a 1987 Ford Mustang in North Babylon on Bay Shore Road, near Duke Street, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a pole at around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, according to Suffolk County Police.

A male passenger, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported with severe injuries to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip.

The driver, David Valles, age 31, of North Babylon, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with non-life-threatening injuries.

Valles was arrested and charged with DWI.

Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Babylon and receive free news updates.