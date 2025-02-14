In Schenectady County, Tequila’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Niskayuna will permanently close on Saturday, Feb. 15, the restaurant announced on its website.

“To all our loyal customers, family and friends, we will be permanently closing our doors…” husband-and-wife owners Everardo Sosa-Mendoza and Maria Sosa wrote.

“We will be continuing our passions in the restaurant business and focusing our attentions on our next steps in our journey. Thank you to all of our wonderful customers for making us such a great success.”

The eatery launched in January 2021, offering a wide variety of Mexican dishes such as burritos, tacos, fajitas, and enchiladas.

Fans on Yelp, where the restaurant holds a 3.5-star rating, raved about the birria tacos, cheesecake burrito, and chimichangas.

Tequila’s Mexican Bar and Grill is located at 2305 Nott Street East in Niskayuna. Find out more on its website.

