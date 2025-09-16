The Schenectady County crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, on Troy-Schenectady Road near Algonquin Road in Niskayuna, according to police.

Christopher Reith, 25, of Latham, was riding a motorcycle when it was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Reith was transported to Ellis Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 46-year-old Schenectady man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Niskayuna Police are investigating the crash along with the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to investigators to call 518-386-4582.

Additional details about Reith's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

