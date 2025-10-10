Boy, 13, Charged With Murder After 11-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead In Newburgh (Update)

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old was fatally shot inside an Orange County home, police announced.

According to an update from the City of Newburgh Police Department on Friday, Oct. 10, officers responded around 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, to a report of a shooting at 184 North Miller St., where they found an 11-year-old boy dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators from the department’s Detective Division and Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force launched an immediate investigation. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and three juveniles of interest were quickly identified and located, police said.

The incident involved a child playing with a gun, ABC7 reported.

By Thursday evening, within 12 hours of the shooting, police arrested a 13-year-old boy not related to the victim and charged him with second-degree murder, a felony.

Authorities did not release the suspect’s name due to his age.

Police credited a coordinated effort among multiple agencies, including the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, ATF, and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, for the quick arrest.

The incident sent shockwaves through the community and led to a Secure Lockout at several Newburgh Enlarged City School District buildings Thursday morning “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said.

That night, community members gathered outside the home on North Miller Street for a candlelight vigil to mourn the child’s death. Attendees lit candles and left flowers in front of the home, according to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

