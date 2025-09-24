'Unspeakable': Man Tied Victim To Pallet, Sexually Assaulted, Burned Her In Newburgh, DA Says

Newburgh resident Joseph Menefee was arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 23, on an indictment charging him with kidnapping, multiple counts of predatory sexual assault, fourteen counts of first-degree rape, assault, coercion, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Prosecutors alleged that between July 6 and July 11, Menefee lured the victim from a Newburgh street by offering her food and shelter. He then allegedly led her to a shack in the woods.

When the woman tried to leave, Menefee allegedly took out a knife and tied her to a wooden pallet. Over the next five days, he repeatedly raped and assaulted her, including burning her with lit cigarettes, the DA's Office said.

The victim suffered serious injuries, including one that required the amputation of her toe. Police found her unconscious after responding to a 911 call. Thankfully, she survived, prosecutors said.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler called the allegations “chilling and unspeakable.”

"It is a miracle that the victim in this case survived," Hoovler continued.

Menefee was remanded without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.