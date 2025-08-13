Teen Shot At Party In Newburgh: 18-Year-Old Caught In Separate Burglary, Cops Say

The first incident happened early Tuesday morning, when officers responded to 260 Carter Ave. in the Town of Newburgh at around 12:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired and someone possibly wounded, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

When they arrived, police did not find a victim but saw around 50 people leaving what appeared to be a party.

Shortly afterward, the teen arrived at Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital’s Newburgh campus with a gunshot wound. Police said he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers — assisted by New York State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office — arrested Keiyi S. Bascus, 18, of New Windsor, on separate burglary and larceny-related charges. Authorities did not say whether the charges are connected to the shooting.

Bascus was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Village of Maybrook Court before Judge Tina Fassnacht on the charges of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, and fourth-degree attempted grand larceny.

Despite a request from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, also supported by police, for $50,000 bail, Bascus was released on his own recognizance, the department said.

Town of Newburgh Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and urge anyone with information to call 845-564-1100 or email Detective Sisia at msisia@townofnewburghpd.org.

