Teen Leads Cops On Scooter Chase In Newburgh, Charged in Shots Fired Incidents: Police

The events leading up to the boy's arrest began on Sunday, Jan. 19, just before 9:45 a.m., when City of Newburgh Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 191 Washington St., the department said on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer saw a male suspect leaving the area who matched the description from a previous shots fired incident on William Street on Monday, Jan. 13. When the officer tried to stop the suspect, he rode away on a scooter, leading officers on a short pursuit.

The chase ended in the area of 21 South Johnston Street, where officers were able to stop and detain the teen. Police then returned to the original location where they first saw the suspect and conducted a search with his K9 partner, Raz. During the search, an officer found a Ruger LCP semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

The suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile whose identity has not been released, was transported to City of Newburgh Police Headquarters. Detectives conducted interviews and further investigation, ultimately charging the teen with weapons possession and offenses related to the Jan. 19 shots fired incident as well as the earlier incident on Jan. 13.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7519. All calls will remain confidential.

