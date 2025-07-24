Teen, 15, Arrested After Gunfire Heard In Newburgh Neighborhood: Police

The incident happened on Monday, July 21 just after 6:45 p.m., when officers responded to reports of gunfire near 144 Lander St. in Newburgh, the City of Newburgh Police Department announced on Thursday, July 24.

When they arrived, several suspects were seen fleeing into a nearby home at 138 Johnston St., police said.

Police quickly established a perimeter around the residence and found the suspects during a sweep of the area. They were all taken to the police department for further investigation.

A search warrant was later executed at the Johnston Street address, where police said they found more evidence.

As a result, a 15-year-old male from Newburgh was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7519. All calls may remain confidential.

