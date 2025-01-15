Shots Fired During Fight At Newburgh Free Academy, Former Student Charged: Police

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus during school dismissal.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the Newburgh Police, the shooting began as a fight involving several students and a former student, later identified as Kevin Gaspar, age 18, of the town of Newburgh.

The altercation spilled into the Fullerton Avenue road, where the students left the fight. Gaspar then allegedly pulled out a gun, pursued the group onto the school campus, and fired multiple shots into the crowd near the South Street and Fullerton Avenue school bus driveway, Neppl said.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office School security deputy assigned to the school witnessed the suspect holding the gun and engaged him.

Gaspar ran from the area, leading to a chase involving the deputy and city of Newburgh police officers, who ultimately caught him two blocks away and took him into custody, Neppl said. A loaded handgun believed to have been used in the incident was recovered.

No injuries were reported, he added.

Gaspar was charged with multiple felony offenses, including weapons charges and reckless endangerment.

The City of Newburgh Detectives are actively investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact Detective Edgar at 845-569-7558.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.