Shooting Prompts School Lockouts In Newburgh (Developing)

The lockouts were commenced at schools in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District when officials were alerted to a shooting, district officials said in a communication sent to district families on Thursday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area have been placed on a Secure Lockout protocol," Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said in the message.

The district explained that a secure lockout protocol is used to secure school buildings and grounds during incidents that may pose a concern outside the school. During the protocol, students who are outside return indoors, external doors are secured, and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

“The district is working closely with local law enforcement to support their investigation,” Manning Campbell said.

She added that the Critical Incident Management team is meeting and will provide support as needed. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

Authorities have not yet released information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

