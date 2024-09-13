Second Arrest Made In Newburgh Library Parking Lot Assault

The incident occurred in Orange County, in the parking lot of the Newburgh Free Library, 124 Grand St., on Sunday, May 19.

According to City of Newburgh Chief of Staff Mike Neppl, detectives arrested Marcos Luna-Dedios, a 34-year-old City of Newburgh resident, on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Last week, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Yomar Carreras, age 24, of Newburgh, was the second person arrested in connection with the attack, Neppl said.

Both men were charged with multiple counts of felony assault in the first and second degree, he added.

Newburgh Police Senior Det. M. Rude investigated the incident.

