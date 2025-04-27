Passenger, 25, Killed In Route 9 Newburgh Police Chase Was Father To Young Son: Campaign

Phelipe Figueroa, of Otisville, was a passenger in the GMC Sierra pickup truck operated by Liam F. McNichol, 25, of Port Jervis, that New York State troopers had attempted to stop for vehicle and traffic violations on Route 9W in Newburgh, early Friday, April 25, authorities said.

McNichol fled onto Interstate 84 west, where troopers discontinued the pursuit due to the vehicle's dangerously high speeds, as previously reported by Daily Voice. A short time later, the pickup was found overturned off the shoulder of I-84 after colliding with a tractor with a trailer, police said.

Figueroa, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. McNichol suffered minor injuries and was also transported to St. Luke’s. Charges are pending, police said.

A GoFundMe launched by Tyler Ciano has raised more than $11,200 as of Sunday, April 27, to help Figueroa’s family cover funeral and memorial expenses.

"With shattered hearts, we share the devastating news of Phelipe’s passing — a beautiful soul, a loving son, a proud father, and a loyal friend," the GoFundMe page reads.

"Phelipe’s kindness, laughter, and love left an indelible mark on everyone lucky enough to know him. He gave so much of himself to others, always with a smile, always with an open heart."

Any remaining funds after the services will be given to his beloved son, Zayden, to help carry forward the legacy of the man who "loved him beyond measure," organizers said​

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the SP Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.