Orange County Corrections Officer Loses Everything In Intense House Fire: Here's How To Help

The blaze, which happened on Monday, Oct. 27, at a Rollins Way home in Bloomingburg, left Orange County Corrections Officer Kelly Gomez and her three children with nothing but the clothes on their backs, according to the Orange County Deputy Sheriffs PBA.

The fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. on Monday, according to the Bloomingburg Fire Company. When firefighters arrived, they found a fully involved structure fire and immediately called for mutual aid from surrounding departments, including Walker Valley, Bullville, Pine Bush, Summitville, and Wurtsboro fire departments, as well as the Mamakating First Aid Squad and Sullivan County Fire Investigators.

Crews spent nearly five hours battling the flames, which completely destroyed the home.

A GoFundMe campaign, launched shortly after the fire, has already raised more than $11,600 of its $13,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon. The fundraiser describes the tragedy as a “heartbreaking loss” and urges the community to help the family rebuild their lives from nothing.

"Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but they lost everything — their clothes, belongings, keepsakes, and the place they called home," the fundraiser's organizer wrote, adding, "This family is now starting from nothing and needs our community’s help to get back on their feet."

Donations are being accepted through the family’s GoFundMe page, as well as through clothing and supply drives. The family’s needs include women’s clothing (sizes 2–4 small shirts, shoe sizes 7–8), men’s clothing (size 32x34 pants, large or XL shirts, shoe size 12), and toddler clothing (4T–5T, shoe size 12).

"Let’s come together to show them they’re not alone. Every bit of support counts — whether that’s a financial contribution, sharing this fundraiser, or offering words of encouragement," the fundraiser reads.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.