Newburgh Woman With Previous DWI Nabbed Again, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County around 4 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, in the town of Newburgh on N. Pierpont Avenue.

According to Lt. Matthew Nadolny of the Newburgh Police, officers located and stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Michelle R. Shader, age 45, of Newburgh.

Shader, who refused to provide a sample of her blood for testing, was arrested and charged with DWI and other vehicle traffic laws, Nadolny said.

A further investigation discovered that Shader has had a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, he added.

She was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment and remanded without bail.

Shader is scheduled to appear in the Town of Newburgh Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 22.

