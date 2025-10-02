Newburgh Woman Who Falsely Claimed Purple Heart, Defrauded Veterans’ Charities Learns Fate

Sharon Toney-Finch, 43, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 30, to 12 months and one day in prison after pleading guilty in March to wire fraud and stolen valor offenses, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

In addition to her prison term, Toney-Finch was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $84,000 in restitution and $85,000 in forfeiture.

Prosecutors said Toney-Finch, an Army veteran and founder of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, built her public profile by lying about receiving a Purple Heart medal and fabricating stories about being wounded by an improvised explosive device in Iraq.

She then used that deception to solicit donations from military charities and private donors, claiming the money would help homeless veterans and premature infants. Instead, investigators found she used the funds for personal expenses, including a BMW, a gym membership, and restaurant and travel costs.

In all, Toney-Finch fraudulently obtained about $85,000, prosecutors said.

Her false claims extended beyond fundraising. In 2021, she submitted doctored discharge papers to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and was honored in a Purple Heart ceremony alongside decorated military officers. The following year, she repeated the lie in a podcast interview, recounting an elaborate—but false—story of saving fellow soldiers during a roadside bombing in Iraq.

Toney-Finch also attracted national attention in May 2023, when she told a newspaper that her foundation was helping veterans who had been displaced from a Newburgh hotel to make room for migrants from New York City. That claim, which sparked widespread outrage and at least one large donation, was later revealed to be false.

At sentencing, US District Judge Vincent Briccetti called her conduct “appalling” and “disrespectful to [her] fellow veterans.”

Toney-Finch was arrested in May 2024 following a two-year investigation by the FBI Hudson Valley White Collar Crime Task Force, with help from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.