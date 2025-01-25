The board voted 5-4 in favor of the action. Board of Education members declined to comment on the matter, referring to Manning-Campbell only by her identification number, 12325, rather than by name.

Earlier that day, Manning-Cambpell released a statement regarding a recent budget audit that allegedly found a multi-million dollar surplus.

The suspension came days after police responded to the Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus after receiving multiple reports of shots fired during a large fight on campus Tuesday, Jan. 14, as Daily Voice reported.

Manning-Campbell was named superintendent of schools for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in May 2022 following a national search.

Over her 24-year career she has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and several top administrative posts in Mount Vernon, White Plains, and New Rochelle.

