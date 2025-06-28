Overcast 63°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Newburgh Driver On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Massachusetts man was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 in New York Friday morning, June 27, New York State Police said.

New York State Police (NYSP)

New York State Police (NYSP)

 Photo Credit: New York State Police (NYSP)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers from the Middletown barracks responded to the westbound lanes near mile marker 24.1 in the town of Wallkill at approximately 8:35 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash, NYSP said.

According to police, a 2008 Honda Accord driven by a 53-year-old Newburgh woman struck a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also traveling west.

Police said “the impact of the collision caused both vehicles to exit the roadway into the median along the south shoulder.”

The motorcycle rider, identified as Charles Helmka, 52, of Dracut, MA, was taken by EMS to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, where he was pronounced dead.

The Honda driver was also transported to Garnet Health Medical Center and treated for minor injuries, according to state police. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE