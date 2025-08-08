Man Hopped Off Bike, Then Beat, Robbed Victim In Broad Daylight In Newburgh: DA

On Thursday, Aug. 7, Robert Smith, 54, of Newburgh, was convicted of second-degree robbery after a jury trial in Orange County Court, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors said the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, around 1:10 p.m. while Smith was riding a bicycle in the City of Newburgh. Smith allegedly argued with a man on the street and demanded money.

When the man refused and kept walking, Smith got off the bicycle and punched him multiple times, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Smith then went through the victim’s pockets, took property, and fled. The victim later died of unrelated causes before the trial, but prosecutors presented other witnesses and evidence to secure the conviction.

Smith faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 15. He was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.