Man Grabs Kitchen Knives, Fatally Stabs Man Lying On Street In Newburgh: Here's His Fate

New Windsor resident Cameron Williams, age 26, was sentenced on Thursday, July 24 in Orange County Court to 18 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision., Orange County DA David Hoovler announced. He previously pleaded guilty on March 27 to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the deadly attack.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened on October 13, 2024, at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of West Parmenter Street in Newburgh. After an altercation, Williams retrieved several kitchen knives from a nearby residence and approached a man who was lying on the ground. He then stabbed the victim multiple times, causing fatal injuries.

Williams later admitted in court that he intended to cause serious physical injury and caused the man’s death by stabbing him with multiple knives.

A swift investigation by the City of Newburgh Police Department led to Williams being identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

