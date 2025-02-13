Man, 24, Robs Gas Station Twice At Gunpoint In Newburgh, Police Say

On Monday, Feb. 10, at approximately 2:45 a.m., City of Newburgh Police arrested Ismael Samayoa-Corado, a 24-year-old resident of Newburgh, for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies at the Valero gas station located at 828 Broadway, the department announced on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to police, the first robbery occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at around 4:40 a.m., and the second took place on Saturday, Feb. 8 at around 3:50 a.m. In both incidents, Samayoa-Corado allegedly entered the gas station wearing a mask, produced a firearm, and demanded money from the attendant before fleeing the scene, police said.

Samayoa-Corado reportedly stole over $1,100 in cash between the two robberies. Authorities confirmed that the firearm used in the incidents has been recovered, according to the department.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Nedwetzky at 845-569-7514. Calls can remain confidential.

