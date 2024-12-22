Girl, 14, Critical After Newburgh Shooting: Police

Officers from the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to a report of gunfire near 119 South Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Police immediately provided life-saving aid before the victim was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

The girl remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday morning, Dec. 21, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7563. All calls will be kept confidential.

