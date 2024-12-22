Fair

SHARE

Girl, 14, Critical After Newburgh Shooting: Police

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the City of Newburgh on Friday night, Dec. 20, police said.

File photo

File photo

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Officers from the City of Newburgh Police Department responded to a report of gunfire near 119 South Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Police immediately provided life-saving aid before the victim was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

The girl remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday morning, Dec. 21, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7563. All calls will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE