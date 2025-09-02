Fair 65°

Fire At Abandoned Building Under Investigation In Newburgh

Firefighters in Orange County battled heavy flames and thick smoke on Monday evening, Sept. 1, after a blaze broke out at a building believed to be abandoned. 

The scene of the blaze at 42 City Terrace in Newburgh. 

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Omer Deli
 Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
Ben Crnic
The fire erupted around 7 p.m. at 42 City Terrace in the City of Newburgh, a long one-story structure just off First Street. When crews arrived, they found intense flames shooting from the rear of the building as dark smoke billowed into the sky, according to incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

To reach the flames, firefighters had to cut through a chain-link fence and run hoses to the back of the property, even as smoke poured from the front windows. It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, Lieb said.

Officials believe the building was abandoned, and no injuries were reported. Investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze. 

Click here to view video from the scene of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

