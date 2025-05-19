Dogs Found In Deplorable Condition In Newburgh: Duo Charged During Eviction, Sheriff Says

The discovery happened on Thursday, May 15, when two deputies were conducting an eviction in the Town of Newburgh when they found three Shih Tzu dogs inside the residence exhibiting abnormal movement and visible distress. All three dogs were severely matted and covered in both dried and wet feces, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, May 19.

The deputies immediately contacted the town's Animal Control Officer who responded to the scene and took custody of the dogs. The animals were taken to Newburgh Veterinary Hospital for evaluation and care.

The dogs' owners, identified as William Recinos, 51, and Eva Tounas, 38, both of Newburgh, were arrested and charged with three counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both were processed at the Orange County Sheriff's Office and released with appearance tickets. They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Newburgh Court at a later date.

Sheriff Paul Arteta issued a pointed statement in the wake of the arrests, reminding the public of their duty to properly care for their pets.

"There is no reason for any animal to be neglected. Our pets depend on us for their well-being. It is your responsibility as a pet owner to care for them. Bathe them. Feed them. Groom them. And love them," Arteta said, adding, "If you cannot care for your animals, please find a new home for them. There are plenty of people who are willing to do it."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.