1 Dead, 1 Injured After Police Pursuit Ends In Crash On I-84 In Newburgh: Nysp (Update)

The incident began around 3:43 a.m. on Friday, when troopers tried to stop a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck for vehicle and traffic violations on Route 9W in Newburgh, New York State Police announced.

The driver did not stop, leading troopers on a pursuit that continued south on Route 9W, onto State Route 32, and eventually to I-84 westbound, according to police.

Due to dangerously high speeds, troopers discontinued the chase out of concern for public safety. A short time later, the pickup was found off the shoulder of the roadway, overturned after colliding with a tractor without a trailer.

A preliminary investigation revealed that after striking the tractor, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash.

The passenger, identified as Phelipe Figueroa, 25, of Otisville, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver, Liam F. McNichol, 25, of Port Jervis, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to St. Luke’s.

Charges are pending, police said.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office was notified and has responded to the incident, as required in cases involving police pursuits that result in death.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the crash caused a shutdown of the Exit 34 entrance ramp on I-84 West, which remained closed into Friday morning, according to 511NY. The ramp connects with Route 17K in Orange County.

The ramp has since reopened to traffic.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the SP Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newburgh and receive free news updates.