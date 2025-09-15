The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 14 at around 10:15 p.m., when a car struck Blazing Bagels Plus in Newburgh at 78 South Plank Rd., according to the Winona Lake Fire Engine Company.

Arriving fire crews helped secure the building and vehicle of hazards, the department said, adding that there were injuries. It is not clear if people were inside the building at the time.

"Hoping for a quick recovery for Blazing Bagels, they are near to many of our hearts," the department said in a social media post.

In a post after the crash, Blazing Bagel's owner said the eatery would be closed "for some time."

"Please come see us in Montgomery," the owner added. The business's Montgomery locale is at 111 Hawkins Dr.

The crash sparked reaction from patrons on social media:

"Not blazing bagels 😭😭" wrote one past visitor.

Another wrote: "Omg 😱 I hope nobody was injured. I will be praying for a speedy rebuild."

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

