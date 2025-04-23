'Brazen' Execution Kills 1, Paralyzes Another In Newburgh: Second Man Learns His Fate

On Thursday, April 17, Dwayne Hines, 40, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the double shooting, which happened in Newburgh in April 2023, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Wednesday, April 23.

His co-defendant, Romaine McRae, also of Brooklyn, was sentenced earlier this year on January 6 to 45 years to life in prison after being convicted at trial of all charges, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault (two counts), and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as Daily Voice reported.

According to prosecutors, the "brazen" shooting occurred on Monday, April 24, 2023, around 8:30 a.m., when McRae and Hines opened fire on two men on Lander Street in Newburgh. One victim died at the scene, while the other was left paralyzed. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Following a months-long investigation led by the City of Newburgh Police Department Detective Bureau, working with the Orange County DA’s Office, New York State Police, multiple NYPD precincts, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, both defendants were arrested in Brooklyn on July 12, 2023, without incident.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hoovler called the shooting "senseless violence."

"Despite an incredibly challenging investigation, the City of Newburgh Police Department, together with law enforcement partners and prosecutors from my Office, worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend the defendants," Hoovler continued, adding, "prosecutors from my Office, worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend the defendants. With the lengthy prison sentences imposed in this case, I hope the friends and families of the victims can feel a degree of closure."

