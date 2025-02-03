2 Firefighters Injured While Battling Blaze In Newburgh, Residents Evacuated

The blaze began in Newburgh just before 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, when crews were dispatched to a blaze in the area of the Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital employee parking lot. Arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke, eventually tracing the blaze to 74 Farrington St.

Due to the deterioration of the structure, firefighters had to fight the fire from the outside using master stream devices. A second alarm was transmitted, bringing in mutual aid to assist in the operation.

Crews worked for four hours before finally declaring the fire under control.

During the firefight, two Newburgh firefighters sustained minor injuries. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The nearby residence at 72 Farrington St. was evacuated and sustained minor damage from the fire.

Multiple agencies assisted in battling the blaze, including Central Hudson Gas & Electric, the City of Newburgh Police Department, and firefighters from Good-Will, West Point, Stewart Air Guard, Cornwall-on-Hudson, Cronomer Valley, and Cornwall fire departments.

