Light Rain 67°

SHARE

Turkey Hunter Shot In Face In Stewart State Forest In New Windsor, Suspect In Custody: Nysp

A man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the face with birdshot during a turkey hunting trip in Orange County, police announced. 

The incident happened in Stewart State Forest in New Windsor, police said. 

The incident happened in Stewart State Forest in New Windsor, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, in Stewart State Forest, located in the town of New Windsor. Police say the victim called Orange County 911 to report that he had been shot by an unknown person while hunting, New York State Police announced on Tuesday afternoon. 

The man was flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

After an extensive emergency response and investigation, the suspect was identified and taken into custody, police said. Their name and whether or not they face any charges were not made public. 

Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Montgomery is leading the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call (845) 344-5300.

to follow Daily Voice New Windsor and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE