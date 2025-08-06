New Windsor Man Scams Dating App Match Out of $50K: Here's His Fate

New Windsor man Michael Benedetto was sentenced in Orange County Court to four to twelve years in prison and ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution on Thursday, July 31, after pleading guilty to second-degree grand larceny in 2024, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced.

Benedetto entered his guilty plea in July 2024 but later failed to appear for sentencing, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant and ultimately enhance his sentence.

According to court documents and statements, the investigation began after a woman reported that she had met Benedetto on the dating app Bumble in June 2020. The two began a relationship, during which Benedetto repeatedly requested money for various alleged emergencies, including medical bills, housing expenses, and his dog’s health care.

Investigators later determined that Benedetto fabricated the stories to manipulate the victim into sending him money. In total, he defrauded her of more than $50,000.

He was ultimately arrested on July 19, 2023, in a Home Depot parking lot in the Rockland County hamlet of Nanuet with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Town of Clarkstown Police Department, Village of Spring Valley Police Department, New York State Police, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

The case was handled by the Orange County Joint White Collar Crimes Task Force, created in 2023 by DA Hoovler and Sheriff Paul Arteta to focus on complex financial crimes and fraud.

