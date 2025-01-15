International Theft Groups Targeting New Windsor Homes, Police Say

These groups, often composed of individuals from South America, have been targeting homes in residential neighborhoods across the region and state, said New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri.

According to Valeri, after investigating several burglaries in New Windsor, they found the organized theft rings focused on stealing high-end jewelry, watches, designer items, and cash.

He added that their typical method involves forcing entry through the rear of homes and ransacking the primary bedroom in search of valuables.

The groups conduct surveillance to learn the daily routines of their victims, striking when residents are not home, the chief said.

Rental vehicles or cars with out-of-state license plates are often used to canvas neighborhoods for potential targets.

Tips to Protect Your Home:

Report suspicious activity: Call the police immediately if you see unknown individuals or vehicles loitering in neighborhoods, especially those with out-of-state plates.

Install security systems: Surveillance cameras and alarm systems can be strong deterrents.

Secure valuables: Avoid keeping large amounts of cash at home and lock up jewelry or other high-value items.

Be cautious on social media: Refrain from posting vacation plans or other details that indicate your home may be empty.

Lock doors and windows: Ensure all entry points to your home are secured, even when you're at home.

“Our community’s safety depends on everyone staying vigilant and reporting anything unusual,” Valeri said. "By taking proactive steps, residents can help protect themselves and their neighborhoods from these organized theft groups."

Residents are encouraged to contact the New Windsor Police Department at 845-565-7000 or dial 911 if they notice suspicious persons or vehicles in their neighborhoods.

