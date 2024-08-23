Crackdown On New Windsor Massage Parlors Nets 3 Arrests

The arrests occurred in Orange County on Friday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 22, at several locations in New Windsor.

According to Chief Daniel Valeri of the New Windsor Police, the department worked with New York Professional Enforcement investigators to check the businesses for violations and crimes.

Valeri said the investigation resulted in the arrests of three people, each charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

"None of the defendants held professional licenses, as required by law, to practice the services offered," Valeri said.

The following people were arrested at the following businesses:

Aug. 9:

Massage Spa – 3141 Route 9W

Qing Li, age 47, of Flushing, New York

Aug. 22:

A&A Spa – 357 Windsor Highway

Sun/Moon Spa – 357 Old Forge Hill Road

Jung Kim, age 63, of Jackson, New Jersey

Geumsun Yi, age 55, of Flushing, New York

All three defendants were released on appearance tickets to appear in court later.

Valeri said the investigation also revealed several building code violations and the New Windsor Building Department condemned all three buildings.

“Thank you to the New Windsor Police Department, fire inspectors, and the New York State Office of Professional Enforcement for another job well done in shutting down these illegal massage parlors," said New Windsor Supervisor Stephen Bedetti.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Windsor and receive free news updates.