Woman Fatally Run Over After Fall In North New Hyde Park Parking Lot: Police

The incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. in the parking lot of 2201 New Hyde Park Road, Nassau County police said.

The woman fell while walking in the lot and was run over by a 2019 Nissan driven by a 49-year-old man, detectives said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The Homicide Squad is continuing to investigate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Hyde Park and receive free news updates.