Mostly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Woman Fatally Run Over After Fall In North New Hyde Park Parking Lot: Police

A 78-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in a parking lot in North New Hyde Park on Friday, Jan. 24, police announced the following morning.

A&nbsp;Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Police lights.&nbsp;

Police lights. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred around 2:44 p.m. in the parking lot of 2201 New Hyde Park Road, Nassau County police said.

The woman fell while walking in the lot and was run over by a 2019 Nissan driven by a 49-year-old man, detectives said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The Homicide Squad is continuing to investigate.

to follow Daily Voice New Hyde Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE