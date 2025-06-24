Tour Bus Drops Through Parking Garage Amid Collapse On Long Island (Developing)

Emergency crews in New Hyde Park responded to a medical park on Marcus Avenue west of New Hyde Park Road for reports of a partial building collapse at around 5:30 p.m.

Photos shared by LI Fire Buff on Facebook show the rear end of a charter bus sunk down into the collapsed concrete.

The bus was empty at the time of the collapse, according to preliminary radio traffic. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Multiple agencies were on scene, including the Port Washington, Elmont, Freeport, Bethpage, and North Bellmore fire departments.

The cause of the crash had not been revealed as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

