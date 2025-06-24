A Few Clouds 89°

SHARE

Tour Bus Drops Through Parking Garage Amid Collapse On Long Island (Developing)

The back of a tour bus collapsed into the concrete ceiling of a parking garage on Long Island on Tuesday evening, June 24.

The scene of the collapse on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park on Tuesday evening, June 24.

The scene of the collapse on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park on Tuesday evening, June 24.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/LI Fire Buff
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Emergency crews in New Hyde Park responded to a medical park on Marcus Avenue west of New Hyde Park Road for reports of a partial building collapse at around 5:30 p.m.

Photos shared by LI Fire Buff on Facebook show the rear end of a charter bus sunk down into the collapsed concrete.

The bus was empty at the time of the collapse, according to preliminary radio traffic. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Multiple agencies were on scene, including the Port Washington, Elmont, Freeport, Bethpage, and North Bellmore fire departments.

The cause of the crash had not been revealed as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New Hyde Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE