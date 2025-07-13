Teen On E-Bike Killed In Crash, New Hyde Park Driver Charged: Nassau County Police

Officers responded to the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 8:12 p.m. and found the teen, who had been riding eastbound on Bryant Avenue, dead at the scene, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said a 2015 Lexus traveling southbound on Lakeville Road struck the teen and then left the area. The driver, Ruyan Ali, 28, of New Hyde Park Road, was arrested nearby without further incident.

Ali was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

