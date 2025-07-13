Fog/Mist 73°

SHARE

Teen On E-Bike Killed In Crash, New Hyde Park Driver Charged: Nassau County Police

A 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike was killed in a crash on Long Island on Saturday night, July 12, and the driver who hit him is facing multiple charges, police said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 8:12 p.m. and found the teen, who had been riding eastbound on Bryant Avenue, dead at the scene, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said a 2015 Lexus traveling southbound on Lakeville Road struck the teen and then left the area. The driver, Ruyan Ali, 28, of New Hyde Park Road, was arrested nearby without further incident.

Ali was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with a Fatality, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, July 13, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice New Hyde Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE