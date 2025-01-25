Mostly Cloudy 32°

Marion Maupin, Raiquan Davis Charged In NY Robbery

An Pennsylvania man is among two suspects arrested for an armed robbery at a gas station in Yaphank, New York, Suffolk County police announced Friday, Jan. 24.

A Suffolk County Police vehicle 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Marion Maupin, 32, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Raiquan Davis, 27, of Medford, New York, allegedly robbed an employee at gunpoint at the Shell station located at 482 Sills Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., police said.

The suspects were located shortly afterward on Wilson Avenue in Coram, where police recovered the gun used in the robbery, according to the release.

Both Maupin and Davis were charged with robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. Maupin faces an additional charge of criminal use of a firearm.

The suspects are being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and are scheduled for arraignment on Saturday, Jan. 25 at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty. 

