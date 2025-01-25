Marion Maupin, 32, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Raiquan Davis, 27, of Medford, New York, allegedly robbed an employee at gunpoint at the Shell station located at 482 Sills Road at approximately 7:30 a.m., police said.

The suspects were located shortly afterward on Wilson Avenue in Coram, where police recovered the gun used in the robbery, according to the release.

Both Maupin and Davis were charged with robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm. Maupin faces an additional charge of criminal use of a firearm.

The suspects are being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and are scheduled for arraignment on Saturday, Jan. 25 at First District Court in Central Islip.

A criminal charge is an accusation. Both men are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

