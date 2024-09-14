Man Claiming To Be Walmart Worker Scams New Hyde Park Woman Out Of $20K: Police

The victim, a 69-year-old New Hyde Park woman, received the call from an unknown man who falsely identified himself as a Walmart employee, according to Nassau County Police.

The man advised the victim that there was fraudulent activity on her account and that the victim’s Social Security number was compromised.

The victim was then instructed to move her money out of her bank account to protect it.

On Monday, September 9, the victim withdrew $20,000 and met with the man in the parking lot of City Park Plaza on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The victim then handed the money to the man for safekeeping.

The victim later realized she was being scammed and contacted police.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the suspect contacted the victim again and requested additional funds.

Detectives then coordinated with the victim to locate and arrest New Jersey resident Tejas Kapur, age 51, of Carteret, in the parking lot of City Park Plaza.

Kapur has been charged with:

Grand larceny,

Attempted grand larceny.

He will be arraigned on Saturday, Sept.14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

