Hit-Run Crash Leaves Woman Hospitalized In New Hyde Park

The wreck happened in New Hyde Park, near the intersection of Union Turnpike and Lakeville Road, at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.

Nassau County Police said a 73-year-old woman was crossing in the intersection when she was struck by an unknown gray vehicle, possibly a Mercedes Benz.

The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

