Gregg S. Banwer, 58, was taken into custody without incident at his home on 14 Fairview Drive on Thursday, July 24 at 9:12 a.m., according to the Sixth Squad.

Banwer violated the conditions of his probation, prompting Nassau County Probation officers to conduct a search of his property. Their investigation led officers to execute a search warrant at Westy Storage on Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park.

Inside the unit, investigators allegedly found ammunition, high-capacity magazines, edged weapons, and “M Type cardboard devices containing energetic material”—a reference that may suggest illegal explosive devices.

Banwer now faces a lengthy list of charges:

10 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

12 counts of Violation of Probation.

3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree.

1 count of Storage of Explosives.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, July 25 at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

