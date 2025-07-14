Mostly Cloudy 87°

Antonio Benitez, 15, ID’d As Victim In LI Police Chase Crash

A Long Island teenager struck and killed by a car while fleeing police on an e-bike has now been identified.

Ruyan Ali is facing charges in a deadly crash that allegedly happened during a police pursuit.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice/Nassau County PD
Michael Mashburn
The victim, 15-year-old Antonio Benitez of Garden City Park, was hit just after 8 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park, Nassau County Police said in an update Monday.

Antonio was riding an e-bike eastbound on Bryant Avenue when he was hit by a 2015 Lexus traveling southbound on Lakeville Road, as Daily Voice reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lexus driver, 28-year-old Ruyan Ali of New Hyde Park Road, allegedly fled after the crash but was arrested nearby. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality, aggravated unlicensed operation, and multiple traffic violations.

At the time of the crash, Benitez was fleeing from police following an armed robbery in Queens, the New York Post reports.

