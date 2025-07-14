The victim, 15-year-old Antonio Benitez of Garden City Park, was hit just after 8 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in North New Hyde Park, Nassau County Police said in an update Monday.

Antonio was riding an e-bike eastbound on Bryant Avenue when he was hit by a 2015 Lexus traveling southbound on Lakeville Road, as Daily Voice reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lexus driver, 28-year-old Ruyan Ali of New Hyde Park Road, allegedly fled after the crash but was arrested nearby. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality, aggravated unlicensed operation, and multiple traffic violations.

At the time of the crash, Benitez was fleeing from police following an armed robbery in Queens, the New York Post reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Hyde Park and receive free news updates.