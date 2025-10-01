Zillow, Redfin Entered $100M Deal To Kill Rental Ad Competition: FTC

The Federal Trade Commission announced the lawsuit on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The agency claims that Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to dismantle itself as a competitor in the internet listing services market for multifamily rentals.

According to the FTC, the February agreement required Redfin to end contracts with its advertising clients. Redfin then handed its business to Zillow and promised to stay out of rental advertising for up to nine years.

Redfin also agreed to syndicate Zillow's listings exclusively, effectively turning its own sites into copies of Zillow's platforms.

"Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws," said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition. "Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market — one that's critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall US housing market."

The FTC says the arrangement will lead to higher prices for property managers advertising multifamily units and fewer incentives for Zillow or Redfin to invest in features that help renters. Redfin also fired hundreds of workers as part of the deal, and Zillow hired many of those employees, according to the complaint.

The federal complaint comes less than two weeks after Zillow was hit with a class action lawsuit, accusing the company of hiding referral fees that inflated home prices nationwide. That suit claims Zillow routed buyers to affiliated agents while concealing so-called "hidden Zillow fees" of up to 40%.

The FTC's lawsuit accuses the companies of violating the Clayton Antitrust Act, which regulates corporate mergers and acquisitions. The agency is asking the court to block the Zillow-Redfin deal.

All three FTC commissioners unanimously approved the lawsuit.

