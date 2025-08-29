YouTube TV Avoids Losing Fox Channels With Long-Term Deal: What To Know

Fox Corporation and Google have struck a new distribution agreement that keeps Fox's full lineup of networks on YouTube TV, the companies announced late on Thursday, Aug. 28. The deal's financial terms weren't disclosed.

The renewal means YouTube TV subscribers won't lose access to popular channels like Fox, Fox News, FS1, FS2, and the Big Ten Network, along with local Fox affiliates.

"We're happy to share that we've reached an agreement with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV, preserve the value of our service for our subscribers, and offer more flexibility in the future," Google said in a blog post update.

Google and Fox originally had a deadline of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27. They reached a temporary deal to prevent channels from going dark before settling on the long-term arrangement.

The timing is especially critical. A blackout could have caused many college football fans to miss the highly anticipated Big Noon Saturday matchup on Fox between quarterback Arch Manning and No. 1 Texas and defending national champion No. 3 Ohio State.

A prolonged outage also risked Fox's coverage of Week 1 in the NFL, which falls on Sunday, Sept. 7. Fox and FS1 also air many crucial games in the MLB playoff race, along with the American League Championship Series and the World Series.

Earlier in August, Fox launched Fox One at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. Meanwhile, YouTube TV charges $82.99 per month for a base plan with more than 100 live channels.

YouTube TV is the nation's leading media distributor in audience engagement, according to Nielsen. The platform accounted for more than 13% of TV watch-time in July.

Analysts estimate that YouTube TV has about 9.4 million subscribers, making it the largest internet-based TV bundle in the country, CNBC reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.