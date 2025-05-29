‘You’re Coming With Me’: Passenger Attacks Crew Member Mid-Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing

Julius Jordan Priester, 24, of Wichita, was arrested after he assaulted a flight attendant on American Airlines Flight 3359, which had just left Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and was headed to Chicago on Tuesday, May 27, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

About 30 to 60 minutes after takeoff, Priester reportedly caused panic in the cabin. According to court documents, he stood up, removed his shirt, and ran to the back of the plane yelling, “Help me.”

Priester then grabbed a seated flight attendant and shouted, “You’re coming with me,” before forcing the crew member to the ground. He attempted to drag the victim up the aisle before several passengers jumped in to restrain him, the prosecutor said.

The pilot quickly declared an emergency, and the flight turned around, landing safely back at Bradley Airport. Connecticut State Police arrested Priester after he was evaluated at a local hospital.

Priester appeared in federal court in Hartford, where he was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, an offense that carries a potential 20-year prison sentence, per the prosecutor.

He is being held until a bond hearing scheduled for Friday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.