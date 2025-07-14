Your Name Could Win You A Free Ice Cream Pint: Here's How

Halo Top is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 20, with a different kind of contest. The "lighter" ice cream brand is giving away 8,000 free pints to people who share a name with any popular brand in the freezer aisle.

That includes names like Ben Jones, Jerry Smith, Jeni White, Betty Baskin, Gavin Robbins, Patty Talenti, and even Nick Closs or Hans Van Leeuwen.

"Yeah, you read that right – those are the names of our competitors that we're celebrating," said Ryan Roznowski, brand marketing director for parent company Wells Enterprises. "As true ice cream fanatics ourselves, we hope this National Ice Cream Day can be about sharing the love of ice cream in all its forms, flavors, and brand names."

The giveaway starts on Monday, July 14, and runs through Monday, July 21. The promo also celebrates the launch of eight new Halo Top flavors in 2025, each with mix-ins in every bite.

Roznowski said Halo Top's goal is to have fun with fans of all kinds of ice cream.

"National Ice Cream Day is a great reminder of the simple joy that indulging in our favorite frozen treat can bring," he said. "Though this year, I can't help but smile at the idea that Bens, Jerrys, and Nicks everywhere might be enjoying a carefree pint of Halo Top."

You can go to Halo Top's website to see if your first, middle, or last name qualifies.

